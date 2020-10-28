Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 8,765,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 12,601,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $982.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,595,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,492 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.