Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.79.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

