Aon PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s FY2020 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $199.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in AON by 276.9% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,450,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after buying an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $49,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

