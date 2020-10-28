APIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. APIX has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $245,542.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00122770 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

