Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $116.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,021.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Apple by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,423,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,638 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Apple by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,391,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,319,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Apple by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

