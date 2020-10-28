Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $490,595. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

