AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.93. 658,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 399,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

