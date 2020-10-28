Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.