Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

