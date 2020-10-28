Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of ASC opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 83.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

