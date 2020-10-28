Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACRE stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

