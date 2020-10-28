Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.54-1.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.54-1.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.