Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.