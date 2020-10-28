Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

