Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth about $4,010,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth about $130,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

