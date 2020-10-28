Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

