Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

