Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 11.9%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price was down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 873,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 504,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($3.56). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,542 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.