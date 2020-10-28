Associated Banc-Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

ASB opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David Loasby boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 80.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 271,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

