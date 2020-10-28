Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading Down 10.8%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.15. 1,745,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,445,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,703.07% and a negative return on equity of 690.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.