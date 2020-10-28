Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $11.38 on Monday. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manson Fok acquired 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at $22,055,687.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $2,248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

