ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (ATA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.95 million.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.60. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$23.07.

ATA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.