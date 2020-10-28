Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $12.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE ACB opened at $4.00 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,956,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 270,417 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,536,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 571,495 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 332,800 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.