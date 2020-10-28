Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 6,335,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,535,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

ACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $461.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.