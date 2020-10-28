Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

