AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $687,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at $386,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 284.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

