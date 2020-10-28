Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXLA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $173.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 289.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 83.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

