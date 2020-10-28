Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Several analysts have commented on AZMTF shares. Bank of America raised Azimut Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. The company is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

