B. Riley Boosts HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $36.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of HMST opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $703.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.40. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 8,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $237,273.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

