B. Riley Comments on Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 592,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 124.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 448,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 222,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

