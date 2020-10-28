B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2021 earnings at $22.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.16 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $343.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.26. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,965,024. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $324,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.