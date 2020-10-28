B. Riley Increases Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $43.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE:TPB opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $716.02 million, a PE ratio of 116.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

