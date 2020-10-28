B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $8.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.79 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.