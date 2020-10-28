Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.90

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

