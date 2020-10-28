Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $182.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Baidu by 249.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

