Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

