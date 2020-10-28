Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 21,180,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

BAC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

