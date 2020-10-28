Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

