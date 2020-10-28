Barclays Increases Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $35.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -126.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

