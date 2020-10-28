Barclays Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

