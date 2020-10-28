Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.39) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.95.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

