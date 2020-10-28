Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

