Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.25 ($87.35).

FRA:BAYN opened at €41.91 ($49.31) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.96. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

