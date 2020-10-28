BCB Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.85%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCBP. ValuEngine downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 4,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $125,180. 16.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

