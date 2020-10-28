BDCC Bitica COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $4.03 on Top Exchanges

BDCC Bitica COIN (CURRENCY:BDCC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One BDCC Bitica COIN token can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00030180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BDCC Bitica COIN has traded down 11% against the US dollar. BDCC Bitica COIN has a market cap of $14.59 million and $4.87 million worth of BDCC Bitica COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00031695 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.09 or 0.04159375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00249249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BDCC Bitica COIN Token Profile

BDCC is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. BDCC Bitica COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,623,082 tokens. BDCC Bitica COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BDCC Bitica COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica.

Buying and Selling BDCC Bitica COIN

BDCC Bitica COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BDCC Bitica COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BDCC Bitica COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BDCC Bitica COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

