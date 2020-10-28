BidaskClub Downgrades BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Sell

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BEAT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

