Binance Coin (BNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $683.62 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and approximately $683.62 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00122770 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 155.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

