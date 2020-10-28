Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.54.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $255.30 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $254.93 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

