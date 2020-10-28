BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Down 25%

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) were down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 6,480,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,700% from the average daily volume of 231,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BVXV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVXV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

