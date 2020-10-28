Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock worth $161,182 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.